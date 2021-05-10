Motion Control Market: Gaming Equipment to Boost Sales Forecast 2017 to 2026

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Motion Control Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues and key prospect. The insights and analytics on the Motion Control Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Surge in demand for gaming products has led to increasing production of various gaming equipment. Adoption of gaming controllers in various gaming equipment to detect is expected to sales of the motion control systems significantly. Motion-controlled gaming system enables the end users to interact with the user interface through the body movement. Moreover, the gaming products are mainly equipped with handheld hardware controllers and a camera in the console, which tracks the movement of the end user. Increasing production of the handheld hardware controllers and gaming equipment such as PS3 is expected to rev up demand for the motion control systems in the electronic industry. Bound to these factors, the global motion control market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Machinery to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need for precise control of the linear or angular position has led to an upsurge in demand for the AC servo components globally. On the basis of component type, the AC servo segment is expected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 2,400 Mn by the end of 2026. On the other hand, the others component type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Motion Control Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Motion Control Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Motion Control Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Motion Control Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

