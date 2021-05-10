Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Allogeneic

Autologous

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Celgene (Juno Therapeutics)

Bluebird Bio

Novartis

Pfizer

CARsgen Therapeutics

Gilead (Kite Pharma)

Sorrento Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics

Mustang Bio

Aurora BioPharma

Collectis

Celyad

Allogene Therapeutics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Segment by Type

2.2.1 Allogeneic

2.3 CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Cancer Research Centers

2.4.3 Others

2.5 CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global CAR-T Therapy in Haematological Malignancy Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

…continued

