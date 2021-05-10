3D Food Printing Market Report 2021-2027 Focus on Materials, Printing Technologies, Verticals and End Users

Global 3D Food Printing Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 52.30% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The 3D Food Printing is a type of additional manufacturing technology which is used to print 3-dimensional food products and cuisines. It is a fusion of the actuators, sensors, storage capsules and software which are combined to function together. A 3D food printer utilizes elements such as head sprays, rollers and programmed algorithm for printing the described food product or cuisine and it is opening the new path for the customization of the food products with a provision of possible blend of the proper nutrients. Various printers are being used for designing the image of the food required and among them one is ChefJet where it crystallizes the thin layers of fine grain sugar into different types of geometric shapes.

The key players of the market are Beehex, TNO, byFlow, Natural Machines, Modern Meadow, Nu Food, Systems And Materials Research Corporation, 3D Systems, Choc Edge and North branch Everbright.

