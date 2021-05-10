Thick Film Resistor Market 2021 Key Manufacturers – Panasonic, Yageo, Vishay

The Thick Film Resistor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.12% rate during the forecast period.

The market for thick film resistors is expected to be the largest. The growing automotive industry, consumer electronics goods, and telecommunications products are driving this market. Rising sales of IC and electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as government regulations aimed at improving fuel efficiency and safety standards, have prompted OEMs to instal more electrical and electronic devices, which in turn drives the automotive market.

The second fastest market for thick film and shunt resistors is expected to be commercial vehicles. Despite the fact that commercial vehicles have fewer safety and luxury features than passenger cars, regulatory authorities in various countries are upgrading regulatory standards for this vehicle segment.

The largest market is expected to be for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). HEVs combine an internal combustion engine with an electric propulsion system, as well as other technologies like regenerative braking, advanced motor assist, actuators, and an automatic start/stop system.

Key market players in the global Thick Film Resistor industries are Yageo, KOA Corporation, Panasonic, Vishay, ROHM Semiconductor, TE Connectivity, Bourns, Viking Tech Corporation, TT Electronics.

The Thick Film Resistor Market report has been categorized as below

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Telecommunication

By Type

Thick Film Power Resistor

Shunt Resistor

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

