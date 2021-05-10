Global Robo-Taxi Market Report by Trending Key Players, Share, Size and 2027 Forecast

The market has grown as a result of rising concerns about road safety, emissions, and increased demand for ride-hailing services. Autonomous vehicles also assist fleet operators in reducing costs. Newer business models, such as mobility as a service, could provide a future revenue stream that is both sustainable and profitable.

During the forecast period, the car segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing. Manufacturers and operators of autonomous vehicles are heavily investing in the deployment and testing of self-driving vehicles. Currently, vans, shuttles, and automobiles are undergoing development and testing. However, according to industry experts, the autonomous car market will dominate the overall market due to the rise in ride-sharing services.

Key market players in the global Robo-Taxi industries are Waymo LLC, Aptiv, GM Cruise, Ridecell, Inc, Uber Technologies Inc., NAVYA, and EasyMile.

The Robo-Taxi Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Camera

Lidar

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Application

Goods Transportation

Passenger Transportation

By Service Type

Car Rental

Station-Based

By Level of Autonomy (LOA)

Level 4

Level 5

By Propulsion

Electric

Fuel Cell

Hybrid

By Vehicle

Car

Van/Shuttle

