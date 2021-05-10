Cobots Market Business Opportunities, Global Survey, Analysis, Share and top Company Profiles

The global cobots Market is expected to reach USD 9342.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Cobots or Collaborative robots are revolutionizing the human-robot interactions in various end-user industries, including automotive manufacturing, electronics, food & beverage, plastics & polymers, furniture & equipment, healthcare, and logistics industries, among others. Cobots help by functioning side-by-side the human workforce, thereby reducing cost, time, and floor space when compared to traditional robots. Cobots find extensive usage in applications that require precision and helps in achieving a faster return on investment (ROI). For instance, the Franka Emika Panda cobot can perform its operations with a precision of 0.1 mm, as well as its does not stray from its activities and will continuously function with the specified constraints such as in case of the task associated screw tightening, cobots will always accomplish it with the identical pressure and tension ascertaining quality consistency.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Cobots Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 38.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Cobots industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

Prominent factors influencing the competitive landscape of the global market:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Cobots market, profiling the most prominent market players.

The report includes data pertaining to the manufacturing facilities of the key industry players, along with the market shares they hold and the regions they operate in.

Furthermore, the document covers the product catalog of leading companies, product specifications and common application types, pricing models, and the gross margins set by these companies.

Key participants include FANUC, Aubo Robotics, Universal Robots, Yaskawa, KUKA, Techman Robot, Precise Automation, ABB, Rethink Robotics, and Doosan Robotics, among others.

The global Cobots market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Cobots market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Less than 5 Kg 5 Kg to 10 Kg Above 10 Kg

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Handling Assembling & Disassembling Dispensing Welding & Soldering Processing Others



Regional Bifurcation:

The latest report categorizes the global Cobots market into various regions across the globe, based on their market dominance and revenue share.

The report briefs about the market share data of each of the regional segments, along with the potential growth drivers of these regions.

The report includes valuable insights into the import and export trends, revenue estimation, and production and consumption rates, as well as the leading players of each region.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Cobots industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Cobots market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

