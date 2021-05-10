Global Viral Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Viral Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Viral Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Viral Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Viral Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test
Immunochromatographic Assay
RT-PCR-Based Test
Agglutination Assay
Flow-Through Assay
Solid-Phase Assay
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Laboratory
Hospital
Home Care
Academic Institute
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Roche
Danaher
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN International
Lonza
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Eurofins Scientific
Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman)
General Electric
Merck
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Novogene Corporation
Biospherix
Sartorius
BD
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Viral Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Viral Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Viral Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Viral Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Viral Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Viral Testing?
1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Viral Testing Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Viral Testing Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Viral Testing Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Viral Testing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test
2.2.2 Immunochromatographic Assay
2.2.3 RT-PCR-Based Test
2.2.4 Agglutination Assay
2.2.5 Flow-Through Assay
2.2.6 Solid-Phase Assay
2.3 Viral Testing Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Viral Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Viral Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Viral Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Viral Testing Segment by Application
…continued
