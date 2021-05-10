Global Viral Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Viral Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Viral Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Viral Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Viral Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test

Immunochromatographic Assay

RT-PCR-Based Test

Agglutination Assay

Flow-Through Assay

Solid-Phase Assay

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Laboratory

Hospital

Home Care

Academic Institute

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Roche

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN International

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eurofins Scientific

Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman)

General Electric

Merck

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Novogene Corporation

Biospherix

Sartorius

BD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Viral Testing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Viral Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Viral Testing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Viral Testing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Viral Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Viral Testing?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Viral Testing Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Viral Testing Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Viral Testing Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Viral Testing Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Test

2.2.2 Immunochromatographic Assay

2.2.3 RT-PCR-Based Test

2.2.4 Agglutination Assay

2.2.5 Flow-Through Assay

2.2.6 Solid-Phase Assay

2.3 Viral Testing Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Viral Testing Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Viral Testing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Viral Testing Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Viral Testing Segment by Application

…continued

