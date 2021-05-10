3D Pa (Polyamide) Market Trends, Size, Share and Key Company Profile Analysis

Whipsmartmi.com offers “The 3D PA (polyamide) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 37.83% rate during the forecast period.” from its research database.

The PA12 segment is expected to account for the largest share of market. This segment is estimated to witness high growth owing to the high supply base and increased demand of PA12 in the production of specialized parts. PA11 is a bio-based specialty polyamide. It is environment-friendly and provides better performance than conventional thermoplastics. This is expected to result in the growth of bio-based & specialty segment globally from a strategic point of view.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the 3D PA (polyamide) market. The growth of PA11 and PA12 market for 3D printing in North America & Europe is majorly driven by the increasing demand from healthcare and aerospace & defense. The U.S. is a major market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. Germany, France, and Italy are the key countries in the European 3D PA (polyamide) market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be a potential market for 3D PA (polyamide) in future. This growth can be attributed to the presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Taiwan, and others as well as the growth in end user industries such as automotive, healthcare, and others in this region.

3D Polyamide Market, By End User Healthcare Aerospace and defense Automotive Electronics others 3D Polyamide Market, By Type PA11 PA12 3D Polyamide Market, By Region North America US Canada Europe Russia Germany France Italy UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of the World Company Profiles Leading Companies in 3D Polyamide market 3D Systems Corporation Stratasys ltd. Evonik Industries AG Arkema SA EOS GmbH CRP Group Golden Plastics Other Companies in 3D Polyamide market

