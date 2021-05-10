Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by specimen type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Nose and Throat Swab

Blood

Sputum

Nasal Aspirate

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals and Clinics

Public Health Labs

Private or Commercial Labs

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BioMednomics

Vivacheck Lab

Getein Biotech

Hangzhou Biotest Biotech

AmonMed Biotechnology

Sensing Self Ltd

CTK Biotech

Beijing Tigsun Diagnostics

Hunan Lituo Biotechnology

Biomaxima

Wondfo

Altona Diagnostics

MyLab

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, specimen type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Segment by Specimen Type

2.2.1 Nose and Throat Swab

2.2.2 Blood

2.2.3 Sputum

2.2.4 Nasal Aspirate

2.3 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Specimen Type

2.3.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Market Share by Specimen Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Revenue and Market Share by Specimen Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Sale Price by Specimen Type (2015-2020)

2.4 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals and Clinics

2.4.2 Public Health Labs

2.4.3 Private or Commercial Labs

2.4.4 Other

2.5 COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Consumption Market Share by Specimen Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits Value and Market Share by Specimen Type (2015-202

continued

