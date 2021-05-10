Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Chromosomal Abnormalities

Gender Selection

X-linked Diseases

Aneuploidy

Single Gene Disorders

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Illumina

Yikon Genomics

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Coopersurgical

Agilent Technologies

Takara Bio

Abbott Laboratories

Oxford Gene Technology

Natera

Genea Limited

Quest Diagnostics

Bioarray

Progenesis

Invicta Genetics

Invitae

Combimatrix

Beijing Genomics Institute

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Chromosomal Abnormalities

2.2.2 Gender Selection

2.2.3 X-linked Diseases

2.2.4 Aneuploidy

2.2.5 Single Gene Disorders

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

2.4.2 Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

2.4.3 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

2.5 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Players

3.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Regions

4.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Countries

7.2 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Continued…

