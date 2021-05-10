Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Molecular Influenza Test market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Molecular Influenza Test business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Molecular Influenza Test market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Molecular Influenza Test, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Molecular Influenza Test market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Molecular Influenza Test companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

RT-PCR

TMA

LAMP

NASBA

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Other End-User

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

DiaSorin

bioMérieux

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Molecular Influenza Test market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Molecular Influenza Test market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Molecular Influenza Test players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Molecular Influenza Test with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Molecular Influenza Test submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Molecular Influenza Test Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Molecular Influenza Test Segment by Type

2.2.1 RT-PCR

2.2.3 LAMP

2.2.4 NASBA

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Molecular Influenza Test Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Clinical Laboratories

2.4.3 Other End-User

2.5 Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Molecular Influenza Test by Players

3.1 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Molecular Influenza Test Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Molecular Influenza Test by Regions

4.1 Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Molecular Influenza Test Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Molecular Influenza Test by Countries

7.2 Europe Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Molecular Influenza Test by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Molecular Influenza Test Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

