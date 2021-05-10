Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Radiography Equipment market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Radiography Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Radiography Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Dental Radiography Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Dental Radiography Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Dental Radiography Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ordinary X-ray Machine

Panoramic X-ray Machine

CBCT

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Intraoral X-ray Imaging

Extraoral X-ray Imaging

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sirona

YOSHIDA

Danaher

VATECH

FONA

Planmeca Group

KaVo Dental

Villa

ASAHI GROUP

MORITA

Newtom

LargeV

Meyer

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Radiography Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Radiography Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Radiography Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Radiography Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Radiography Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Ordinary X-ray Machine

2.2.2 Panoramic X-ray Machine

2.2.3 CBCT

2.3 Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Dental Radiography Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Intraoral X-ray Imaging

2.4.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging

2.5 Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dental Radiography Equipment by Regions

4.1 Dental Radiography Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Consumption by Application

Continued…

