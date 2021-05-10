Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ million by 2025, from $ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Weight-Loss Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Weight-Loss Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical Weight-Loss Devices, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical Weight-Loss Devices market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical Weight-Loss Devices companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Gastric Band

Electrical Stimulation Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Gastric Emptying Systems

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ReShape Medical

Medicone

Helioscopie Medical Implants

Spatz FGIA

Lexal

Allurion

Endalis

Obalon

Districlass Medical

Medsil

Cousin Biotech

Silimed

MID (Medical Innovation Developpement)

Millennium Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

Ethicon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Weight-Loss Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Weight-Loss Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Weight-Loss Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Weight-Loss Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Weight-Loss Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Weight-Loss Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gastric Band

2.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Systems

2.2.3 Gastric Balloon Systems

2.2.4 Gastric Emptying Systems

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Medical Weight-Loss Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinic

2.4.3 Household

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices by Company

3.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Medical Weight-Loss Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Medical Weight-Loss Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Weight-Loss Devices by Regions

4.1 Medical Weight-Loss Devices by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Weight-Loss Devices Consumption by Application

Continued…

