Market Xcel, By The Management And Best Practices in The Interest of Business, Employees and Customers, The situation has changed the experience of being a customer, an employee, a citizen or a human. Self isolation, maintaining social distance and helping others have become universal behavioral, traits across the country at this hour of crisis. Clean Environment Clean environment is a silver lining in these dark days, Though no amount of improvement in our climate can make up for the loss of lives, suffering and pain that people are going through, still, 70% respondents feel the positive change with respect to the outer environment.

Social distancing measures are reflecting in TV viewership. With the national channels pulling out old classics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, etc. from their archives, people are spending more time watching these family soaps together. Family quality time- a concept that was fading in the race of life has now gained prominence. Self isolation has also carved “my space” in our lives. Exploring forgotten habits/ passion in these lockdown hours is gaining momentum. The unhurried life is giving people their own space to get involved in activities like recreational cooking, rediscovering self talents, playing indoor games, etc.

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile, FMCG, tyre, optics, IT, durables, etc. With a team of 150+ field auditors across 16,000+ stores and 550+ cities, we offer retail measurement and retail census services using the best software in the industry to capture accurate data. We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

Business Preparedness Audits

Market Xcel conducts audits as either pre-informed audits to understand the level of clarity on protocols within the different layers of organization; and/or as a mystery audit to review and measure the adherence to the laid protocols.

WHO NEEDS SUCH AUDITS & WHY?

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

People are taking their fitness regime yoga more seriously than ever. People are more mindful while dealing with the environment, more balanced with respect to values and have become less materialistic. The phase has brought new and different learnings for the world, countries, organizations, and for each individual.

