3D Printing Healthcare Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

In April 2020, Stratasys, Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with Origin for the marketing and promotion of 3D-printed nasopharyngeal swabs by Origin to healthcare providers in the US to cater to the urgent need for COVID-19 testing. Polyamide powder materials are likely to witness significant growth in the forecast period for medical devices’ production, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability. Metal & plastic filament held a significant market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing healthcare and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global 3D Printing Healthcare industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 3D Printing Healthcare sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hardware Software Services Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Laser Beam Melting Photopolymerization Droplet Deposition Electron Beam Melting Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Surgical Devices External Wearable Devices Implants Tissue Engineering

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global 3D Printing Healthcare market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the 3D Printing Healthcare market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global 3D Printing Healthcare market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

