Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics Market: Logistics Industry Witnessing Progressive Growth in Coming Year

Saudi Arabia third-party logistics market accounted to US$ 14.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.40 Bn by 2027.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest economy amongst the GCC countries owing to its rich oil reserves and various economy diversification initiatives taken by the Government of the country. As of 2018, the GDP of the country was valued US$ 310 Bn and the population of the country was approximately 23.8 Mn. The country has emphasized on non-oil sectors to create more job opportunities for the youth population of the country. Third-party logistics market is gaining immense popularity in Saudi Arabia and is considered as an optimum solution by companies to manage the increasing cross-border flow of goods while expanding the logistics process concept.

Saudi Arabia region is concentrated with several technology companies, which has created substantial knowledge of modern technologies among the population. With continuous advancements in drone technology, the large multinational companies are seeking forward for drones to ensure quick delivery of parcels with high speed while lowering time and operational costs. Asian countries have the advantage of having the most confident shoppers when it comes to receiving deliveries through drones and using autonomous technology to make payments.

Third Party logistics Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By Services

International Transportation

Warehousing

Domestic Transportation

Inventory Management

Others

Saudi Arabia Third-party logistics Market – By End-User

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Retail

Consumer Goods

Others

The research on the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Saudi Arabia Third Party logistics market.

