Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market: Why Are More Shippers Looking at This Transportation Function in Coming Year?

Last mile delivery market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 500.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,292.6 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 19.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The integration of automated technologies into logistics services and rising demand of customers for faster deliveries are the key factors driving the growth of the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the strategic alliance is expected to support both CEP and CV players in cracking potential of full automation, which in turn is anticipated to boost the last mile delivery market growth in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of this Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006267

Asia Pacific region is concentrated with several technology companies, which has created substantial knowledge of modern technologies among the population. With continuous advancements in drone technology, the large multinational companies are seeking forward for drones to ensure quick delivery of parcels with high speed while lowering time and operational costs. Asian countries have the advantage of having the most confident shoppers when it comes to receiving deliveries through drones and using autonomous technology to make payments.

Last Mile Delivery Market – Companies Mentioned

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/asia-pacific-last-mile-delivery-market

ASIA PACIFIC LAST MILE DELIVERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Type

B2B

B2C

By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Order a Copy of this Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006267

The research on the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery market.

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

Linkedin URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/