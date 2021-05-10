Global Veress Needle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Veress Needle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Veress Needle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Veress Needle, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Veress Needle market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Veress Needle companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

120mm

150mm

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Laparoscopic Surgery

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3-Dmed

Grena

Advin Health Care

CONMED

Duomed

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instrument

Exxomed

EndoMed Systems

Fairmont Medical

Evomed

Medical Device Development (MDD)

Mölnlycke

Medtronic

GRI-Alleset

LocaMed

LAGIS

Pennine Healthcare

Medax

Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument

Pajunk

Unimicro

Welfare Medical

Taiwan Surgical Corporation

Symmetry Surgical

Unimax

Purple Surgical

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument

Seemann Technologies

Promecon

Sterylab

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Veress Needle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Veress Needle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Veress Needle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Veress Needle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Veress Needle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Veress Needle Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Veress Needle Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Veress Needle Segment by Type

2.2.1 120mm

2.2.2 150mm

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Veress Needle Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Veress Needle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Veress Needle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Veress Needle Segment by Application

2.4.1 Laparoscopic Surgery

2.4.2 Others

2.5 Veress Needle Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Veress Needle Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Veress Needle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Veress Needle Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Veress Needle by Company

3.1 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Veress Needle Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Veress Needle Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Veress Needle Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Veress Needle Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Veress Needle Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Veress Needle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Veress Needle Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Veress Needle Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

..…continued.

