Market For Smart Mailbox Expected To Witness Positive Growth Due To Development Of Technologies In Package Delivery Industry

Global Smart Mailbox Market: Market Dynamics

Smart mailbox guards mails and packages against thieves by using sensors and cameras that can notify the owner of any suspicious activities, if detected.

Emerging technologies such as drones are essential in growth of smart mailbox market as package delivery industry is expected to change by the end of the forecast period.

Direct mail market is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR. Google trend analysis result shows a spike in the market for smart mailbox in 2018 and the market demand for an intelligent mailbox is expected to increase in the coming years.

Global Smart Mailbox Market: Key Segments

Global smart mailbox market can be segmented based on product type, technology type, material type, mounting type, package type, package size and delivery type.

Package type can be further segmented as direct mail and delivery packet. The delivery type can be further segmented by aerial and on-ground delivery.

Aerial delivery can be implemented by drones to drop packages in a mailbox, and mailmen/women can use on-ground delivery system. End users of smart mailbox can be of two types: Industrial use and home use.

Material type can be segmented into steel. Similarly, mounting type can be segmented into wall mounted and on-ground smart mailbox.

The product type segment in smart mailbox controls various technologies like IP motion-activated camera, Wi-Fi and iOS/Android app altogether to secure the package.

Important doubts related to the Smart Mailbox Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Smart Mailbox Market: Key Manufacturers

Global smart mailbox market is consolidated with only two dominant market players in the smart mailbox manufacturing. Danby, a Canadian company has a product called “Parcel Guard” and a Belgium-based enterprise called ParcelHome has a similar smart mailbox named as “Smart Parcel Box”.

Companies like uCella, InBin and Cleveron also provide secure mailbox solutions. uCella, which is crowdfunded on indigogo, is yet to deliver a smart mailbox to any of its clients.

InBin, which is owned by GMGMC LLC, has a patent pending for smart mailbox. Cleveron, an Estonia-based enterprise, developed its first ever cloud-based smart mailbox system for enterprise and home-end users.

