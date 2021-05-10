Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Traditional influenza diagnostic market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Traditional influenza diagnostic value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Rapid Influenza Detection Tests

Viral Culture

Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

Serological Assays

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

POCT

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BD

Sekisui Diagnostics

Abbott (Include Alere)

SIEMENS

Analytik Jena

Roche

Meridian Bioscience

Quidel

BioMerieux

Thermo Fisher

Response Biomedical

SA Scientific

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Traditional influenza diagnostic market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Traditional influenza diagnostic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Traditional influenza diagnostic players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Traditional influenza diagnostic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Traditional influenza diagnostic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Traditional influenza diagnostic Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rapid Influenza Detection Tests

2.2.2 Rapid Influenza Detection Tests

2.2.3 Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests

2.2.4 Serological Assays

2.3 Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Traditional influenza diagnostic Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 POCT

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Traditional influenza diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)…….….continued

