Digital Biomarkers Market Revenue, Demand, Share, Size | Global Industry Analysis and Research Report 2020

In September 2020, Koneksa, a firm engaged in the development and implementation of patient-specific digital biomarkers for use in the drug development process, declared the completion of Series B funding round worth USD 16.0 Million. Koneska intends to deploy the fund for the integration of wearables and other patient-specific technologies into clinical research by expanding its digital platform. The low cost and improved scalability of digital biomarkers based on smartphone apps help in facilitating a prospective wealth of social, behavioral, psychological, and environmental data that were formerly inaccessible. Recent psychiatric assessment approaches are resource-intensive and consume substantial time for evaluation. Digital biomarkers development is considered to hod immense prospects in allowing time-sensitive, scalable, and affordable assessment of symptom changes and psychiatric diagnosis.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Digital Biomarkers industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Digital Biomarkers sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital biomarkers market on the basis of system component, therapeutic area, end-users, and region:

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Collection Tools Digital Platforms Mobile Apps Desktop-Based Software Wearable Biosensors Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiovascular Disease Sleep and Movement Disease Neurodegenerative Disorders Psychiatric Disorder Gastrointestinal Disease Respiratory Disease Diabetes Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Providers Payers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Digital Biomarkers Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Digital Biomarkers market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Digital Biomarkers market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Digital Biomarkers market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

