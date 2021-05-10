Sodium Dichromate Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Sodium Dichromate Industry Research Report

In August 2019, LANXESS, a firm engaged in the production and supply of specialty chemicals, entered into a definitive agreement with Brother Enterprises, a leather chemicals firm based in China, to divest chrome chemical business. Calcium-free roasting held a significant market share of sodium dichromate in 2019 as the energy consumption during calcium-free roasting is about 35.0% less compared to calcium roasting. Sodium dichromate is highly water-soluble. It is not only a better corrosion inhibitor but also a major intermediate chemical in the production of several chromium compounds.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Sodium Dichromate industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sodium Dichromate sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Lanxess, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Chongquing Minfeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinshi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Elementis, Hebei Chromate Chemical Co. Ltd., American Elements, Sichuan Yinhe Chemical Co. Ltd., Soda Sanayii AS, and Xinjiang Sing Horn Group, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium dichromate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Calcium Roasting Calcium-Free Roasting Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Metal Finishing Chromium Compounds Preparation Leather Tanning Pigment Wood Preservative



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



