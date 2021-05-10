Tissue Imaging Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

In March 2019, Abcam PLC signed a collaborative agreement with Visikol, a CRO emphasized on drug discovery advancement, for the development of new kits and reagents for enhanced tissue 3D imaging and clearing. In situ hybridization provides several benefits encompassing imaging and diagnosis of frozen tissues, along with its application in combination with immunohistochemistry for research and analysis of protein and mRNA. According the statistics published by the American Cancer Society, male population in the age group of 65 years or above are 66.0% more likely to suffering from prostate cancer. Further, prostate cancer is the second leading cancer accountable for American men mortality.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Tissue Imaging industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tissue Imaging sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectroscopy Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Digital Pathology In Situ Hybridization Immunofluorescence Others

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Microscopes Consumables Software Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disease Research Oncology Research Infectious Diseases Research Neurological Disease Research Cardiovascular Disease Research Immunological Disease Research Others Diagnostics Oncology Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Neurological Disease Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Immunological Disease Diagnostics Others End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Tissue Imaging Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Tissue Imaging market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Tissue Imaging market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Tissue Imaging market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Tissue Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

