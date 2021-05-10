Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

In October 2019, Blue Diamond Growers Inc., a US-based co-operative announced the launch of a new beverage portfolio comprising the Almond extract and named it Almond Breeze Almond milk in the Mexican Hot Chocolate flavor. Plant-Based Dairy, being the most used plant-based alternatives and having a large number of uses cases in food & beverages, take up the is expected to lead in the forthcoming years. The Plant-Based Dairy sub-segment in Product Type segment had 65.7% market share in the year 2019. Different studies suggest that many of the plant-based milks are capable of providing non-GMO and a glutton-free diets with additional vitamin source to help create a higher rate of fat-soluble antioxidant and also works fine for the vegan diet lifestyles.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Blue Diamond Growers Inc., Before the Butcher LLC, Califia Farms LP, Daiya Foods Inc., Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Amy’s Kitchen, Boca Foods Co., ConAgra Brands Inc., and Danone S.A., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market on the basis of Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Plant-Based Dairy Plant-Based Milk Plant-Based Cheese Plant-Based Creamers Plant-Based Butter Plant-Based Yogurt Plant-Based Meat Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Soy Wheat Almond Corn Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MT; 2017-2027) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

