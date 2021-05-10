Infantile Spasm Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

Infantile Spasm Market

DelveInsight’s “Infantile Spasm Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Infantile Spasm historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Infantile Spasm market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Infantile Spasm market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Infantile Spasm market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Infantile Spasm market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Infantile Spasm treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Infantile spasms (IS), also called West Syndrome, is a rare type of epilepsy in children. This syndrome is considered an epileptic encephalopathy or severe brain disorder. Infantile spasms can be classified as either symptomatic or cryptogenic. West syndrome is an age-related specific epileptic encephalopathy due to multiple and diverse causes. It is characterized by a unique type of seizure called epileptic (infantile) spasms and gross EEG abnormalities of hypsarrhythmia.

Infantile spasms Epidemiology

The total diagnosed prevalent population of West Syndrome in the 7 major markets was 8,057 in 2017.

Delvelnsight has also analysed gender-specific data for West Syndrome, which clearly suggests that it is more prevalent among males than in females. It was found that in the United States the number of cases of West Syndrome in males and females were 2,399 and 1,600 respectively in 2017.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of West Syndrome patients in the United States was 3,999 in 2017.

In the EU5 countries the diagnosed prevalence of West Syndrome was maximum in France with 737 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 684 cases in 2017.

While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 445 cases in 2017. In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of West Syndrome was 1,090 in 2017.

Infantile spasms Market Insights

“The market size of Infantile spasms in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 171.10 Million in 2017.”

Therapy targets for children with childhood spasms are the highest quality of life (without seizures), fewest adverse effects from therapy, and the lowest number of drugs. Treatment may require a team of specialists to coordinate the efforts. Pediatrists, neurologists, surgeons and/or other health care professionals may need to plan treatment for an affected child systematically and comprehensively.

There are limited data to guide the treatment of infantile spasms or West syndrome. However, the current treatment of infantile spasm involves Hormonal Therapy (ACTH), Vigabatrin – Anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), Corticosteroids and Other off-label therapies among the most common medications used as first-line treatment option for epileptic spasms. On the other hand Anti-epileptic Drugs (AEDs) form the second-line of treatment for West Syndrome patients.

There are two approved products namely Sabril (vigabatrin) and Acthar Gel (corticotropin injection) to treat infantile spasms. Out of these two therapies, vigabatrin is approved in the US, Europe as well as Japan, however, Acthar Gel is only approved in the US and is used as off-label therapy in the other two regions. In addition, in Europe, vigabatrin is marketed by Orphelia Pharma by the brand name Kigabeq.

The current emerging market of Infantile spasms lack a robust pipeline. There are only one emerging therapy, namely, Epidiolex (GW Pharmaceuticals), which is in its phase III developmental stage. On the other hand, BioPharm Solutions is conducting a phase II clinical developmental trial for its antiepileptic drug candidate JBPOS0101 but the results of this trial hasn’t been published.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Infantile Spasm , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Infantile Spasm epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Infantile Spasm are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Infantile Spasm market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Infantile Spasm market

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Infantile Spasm

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Infantile Spasm

4. Infantile Spasm : Market Overview at a Glance

5. Infantile Spasm: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Infantile Spasm Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Infantile Spasm Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Infantile Spasm : Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.4. France Market Size

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Infantile Spasm

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

