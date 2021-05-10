Genital Herpes Market, Size, Share, Trends, Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

Genital Herpes Market

DelveInsight’s “Genital Herpes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Genital Herpes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Genital Herpes market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Genital Herpes Market Outlook

The Genital Herpes market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Genital Herpes market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Genital Herpes market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Genital Herpes, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Genital Herpes epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Genital Herpes are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Genital Herpes market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Genital Herpes market

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Genital Herpes

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Genital Herpes

4. Genital Herpes: Market Overview at a Glance

5. Genital Herpes: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Genital Herpes Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Genital Herpes Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Genital Herpes: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.4. France Market Size

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Genital Herpes

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

