Industrial Margarine Market Competitive Environment and Higher Growth Rate with Forecast to 2028

Industrial Margarine Market: Snapshot

Global Industrial Margarine Market is set to demonstrate a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the period 2018 to 2028 owing to an increasing demand for margarine, especially from the bakery and confectionery industry segments. This means attractive growth opportunities and increase in market worth.

North American region will hold a considerable share owing to consumer preference for convenience products and healthy foods.

Some of the notable developments that have marked the global industrial margarine market’s landscape are outlined below:

Rise in obesity is a major factor behind growth of industrial margarine market. Not only is it low in fat but also less expensive than alternatives. Thus, it is also widely used in ready to eat food products prepared in bakeries. Rising obesity is also leading manufacturers to come up with 0 trans-fat alternatives. This also means that players would try to out run each other in terms of offerings. That means product development would be a major growth strategy in times to come.

The year 2019 has witnessed major developments. Foremost among them is that Richardson International acquired Wesson. This means combined strength of the two players and combined know-hows, ready to take RI on a journey from strength to strength over the forecast period. Besides, it promises a bigger market share and a deeper market penetration.

In June 2017, Vandermoortele, introduced margarine blend called ST-ALLERY. The product is unique in that is perfectly mimi8cs the taste and feel of real butter. This can be said a dream turn into reality for connoisseurs.

Industrial margarine is made from a wide range of vegetable or animal fats or oils, designed to taste and appear similar to butter. An increase interest in polyunsaturated fats and oils which help lower bad cholesterol level in the body has largely influence the adoption of highly processed food products made of vegetable oils such as industrial margarine. It is a good source of polyunsaturated fats which are considered healthy and provide better benefits to heart health than saturated fats. Increase in the use of margarine, especially for baking applications, has led to the development of industrial margarine market.

Industrial Margarine Market – Notable Developments

In February 2019, Richardson International, a leading player in the industrial margarine market completed its acquisition of Wesson, a premium retail brand of cooking oils based in the United States, which was earlier announced in December 2018.

In February 2019, Vandemoortele, a leading European producer of bakery products, introduced 3 new dressings and 3 new sauces to extend the product portfolio of its RISSO® sauces & dressings range. The company added its first margarine blend, ST-ALLERY® in June 2017, a unique product in its category which is able to mimic taste and workability of butter.

In September 2018, Bunge’s Food & Ingredients business enterprise Bunge Loders Croklaan launched a new-generation liquid margarine ‘Delica Pro Gold’. According to the company, it is plant-based, clean-label, and non-hydrogenated margarine for artisanal and industrial bakeries. In addition, Delica Pro Gold is high in functionality and low in saturated fatty acids.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global industrial margarine market include –

Unilever

NMGK Group

Zydus Cadila

Fuji Oil

Yildiz Holding

NamChow

Cargill

Uni-President

Yili Group

Dairy Crest

Bunge

ConAgra

Wilmar-International

BRF

Grupo Lala

Sunnyfoods

COFCO

Mengniu Group

Brightdairy

Puratos

Associated British Foods

Richardson International

Aigremont

Royale Lacroix

Vandemoortele

EFCO Group

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd.

Sime Darby Hudson & Knight

Remia International

Industrial Margarine Market Dynamics

Industrial margarine has been gaining increasing demand in the recent years, as a better and healthy alternative to butter. It is widely used in baking, cooking, o as spreads in different foods and dishes to enhance the taste and flavor. The industrial margarine market is likely to earn significant traction in the coming years, owing to increasing consumer demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products along with substitutes for butter and oils in a variety of bakery products. Moreover, bakery product manufacturers are focusing on developing low-calorie product to target customers and push the overall sales which in turn may boost the growth of industrial margarine market.

Industrial margarine is a non-dairy product and cheaper alternative to butter which are increasing their consumption mostly in underdeveloped countries for multiple usages. In developed regions, rapidly growing foodservice industry and need for product innovation are the important factors accelerating the growth of industrial margarine market. Further, rise in consumption convenience food lined with the escalating demand for bakery & confectionery products will possibly fuel the global expansion of industrial margarine market.

North America to Hold Significant Share in Industrial Margarine Market

Industrial margarine market in North America is characterized by high concentration of key players including Bunge Limited and ConAgra. Continued focus on product innovations and new launches including fat-free or low fat spreads are likely to create lucrative opportunities for these players in the North America industrial margarine market.

However, rising health concerns and increasing cases of weight gain and obesity in various regions across the globe may remain restraining factors of industrial margarine market.

Industrial Margarine Market Segmentation

Based on type, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Butter Blend

All Purpose

Spreadable

Based on form, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Soft

Hard

Based on application, the industrial margarine market can be segmented into:

Food and Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery products, Sauces and Dressings, Ready to Eat Meals, Snacks, Dairy and Ice-cream, and others)

Nutritional & Dietary Supplements

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

