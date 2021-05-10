Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd. Is a Renowned Name In The Market Research Industry As the sample is largely represented hence the offline sale is seen to be featuring in prominence. But the shopping dynamics clearly indicate how online is starting to dominate festive sales as well (considering the internet penetration and online population) Those who have allocated Online Offline Both Online and Offline

Q8. Please tell me the percentage that you purchased from these mediums?

ONLINE vs OFFLINE

Electrical/kitchen appliances, Accessories and Home Décor are the top 3 items purchased online – majorly because of pandemic situation. Offline purchase majorly constitutes purchasing sweets followed by apparels and gifts. Apparel category overlaps both in online and offline mode.

Top 3 Categories – Offline Purchase

Top 3 Categories – Online Purchase

Q9. Please tell me which products you have purchased Online and which products

you have purchased Offline on this Diwali?

