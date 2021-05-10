Blockchain in Genomics Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

In September 2019, Nebula Genomics, Inc. launched blockchain-based DNA sequencing. With the introduction of blockchain-based DNA sequencing, the firm will enhance its market position. Over the forecast timeline, the utility segment is anticipated to lead the market. It offers a form of digital coupon that can be easily traded in the future for discounted fees or exclusive exposure to a service. The segment of Business to Business (B2B) is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 66.0%. The company’s adoption of blockchain technology’s main benefits entail the unparalleled standards of safety, privacy, and productivity it offers.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Blockchain in Genomics industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Blockchain in Genomics sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Genomics Market on the basis of service, business model, application, end-use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Utility Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Business to Customer (B2C) Business to Business (B2B) Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Data Storage & Security Data Sharing and Monetization Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Blockchain in Genomics Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Blockchain in Genomics market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Blockchain in Genomics market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Blockchain in Genomics market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

