Prenatal Testing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

In January 2020, Blueprint Genetics Oy acquired by Quest Diagnostics. The incorporation of Blueprint Genetics will extend and improve the genetic Quest Value Proposition, providing its accelerated development agenda. Over the forecasted timeframe, the ultrasound segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 13.2%. Ultrasound prenatal testing is a more secure and pain-free procedure that uses sound waves to generate images that show the infant’s condition and position. The largest market will be held by the non-invasive segment during the forecasted timeframe. The benefit of non-invasive testing is lessened pain, shorter clinical stays, low chance of infection, quick healing, and limited blood loss.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Prenatal Testing industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Prenatal Testing sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Quest Diagnostics, GeneDx, Inc., Natera, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Ravgen Inc., Prenatal Paternities Inc., Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Eurofins NTD Inc., Counsyl, Inc., and LabCorp, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prenatal Testing Market on the basis of method, test-type, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Blood or Saliva Urine Ultrasound Amniocentesis Chorionic villus sampling Percutaneous umbilical blood sampling

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Invasive Non-Invasive

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Microdeletions Symptoms Trisomy Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals Diagnostic Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Prenatal Testing Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Prenatal Testing market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Prenatal Testing market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Prenatal Testing market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

