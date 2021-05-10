Market Xcel of Covid-19 Business Continuity Preparedness Audits With Lockdown Restrictions Being Eased in India

With lockdown restrictions being eased in India, every business is facing a set of dilemmas and questions to get accustomed to the new normal. The resumption of operations is critical for survival even during the pandemic and business are tailoring their continuity plans to the specific challenges posed by such communicable diseases.

Market Xcel, being an insight industry leader, is ready with the answers by offering practical solutions to companies for engaging their eco system and restoring customer’s as well as employees’ confidence. We understand the criticality of the situation and offer services customized around Monitoring and Measuring the preparedness of businesses for successful continuation of work.

Why choose Market Xcel for Qualitative Data Analysis :- https://www.market-xcel.com/qualitative-data-analysis-research.html

We, as a leading market research company in India, assess, examine and audit retail research projects in a variety of domains like mobile, FMCG, tyre, optics, IT, durables, etc. With a team of 150+ field auditors across 16,000+ stores and 550+ cities, we offer retail measurement and retail census services using the best software in the industry to capture accurate data. We conduct a mobile-based survey for precision and digital mapping to identify market boundaries, and directing annual services of over 2 lacs + outlets.

Being a market research company, we have a varied client base across various industries. About 4000 stores are covered every month for in-store research. We lead Retail execution checks for multiple categories for large FMCG clients, with the most recent one being a launch study for a Global Nutrition client.

Online – Case Studies

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned name in the market research industry. We provide excellent services when it comes to conducting surveys across the world. We possess world-class equipment and proven methodologies to conduct research surveys for the online businesses.

Our organization has done many exceptional surveys for topmost companies and we have won worldwide accolades for our work. Take an exclusive look at the few case studies to learn how we conduct research surveys around the globe for the online businesses.

WHO NEEDS SUCH AUDITS & WHY?

Even a small issue can dent the goodwill of a business in a major way. Hence, it’s prudent for businesses to be prepared and disease proof than being sorry. The need for such inspections by a third party like us is thus accentuated by the following factors:

Integral for business continuity and success.

One lapse may tarnish the business image and continuity.

Shall offer assurance on safety and offer reassurance.

Shall restore and reinforce the confidence of the team and customers.

Will highlight gaps in the process and laid protocols.

We strictly follow the best practices related to personal hygiene and social distancing. A standard health check protocol is religiously conducted to ensure that they are healthy and do not carry any risk of spreading the contamination.

Contact US

Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd

16, LGF, Sant Nagar,

New Delhi – 110065, India

Tel: +91 11 42343500

Company: [email protected]

Company Teams: [email protected]

website: www.market-xcel.com