Blockchain AI Market Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2028

The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.
The report analyzes the leading players of the global Blockchain AI market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Blockchain AI market.
Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Blockchain AI market.
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
The researchers find out why sales of Blockchain AI are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Blockchain AI industry.
Key Highlights of Report
Machine learning is described as a software that changes when it learns new information. Blockchain AI can benefit machine learning to accelerate the analysis of a large volume of data.
Smart contracts are used by organizations to reduce cost and avoid any fraud. These contracts deployed over Blockchain AI guarantee that no modifications can be made in them. The technology makes it impossible for any third party to make any changes in the contract.
The small- and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to reduction in infrastructure costs and growth in the transparency of the market .
Blockchain AI technology is being used in hospitals, clinics, and labs to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Furthermore, there has been increase in the circulation of counterfeit drugs, which can be limited by the usage of this technology.
North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.
Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Blockchain AI market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blockchain AI market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blockchain AI market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Blockchain AI market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Blockchain AI market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blockchain AI market
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Machine Learning (ML)
NLP
Context-aware Computing
Computer Vision
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Platform/Tools
Services
Consulting
System Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Smart Contracts
Payment & Settlement
Data Security
Data Sharing/Communication
Asset Tracking & Management
Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Business Process Optimization
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud
On-premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare & Life Science
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Other
Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Here are the questions we answer…
What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain AI market?
What does the competitive landscape look like?
Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain AI market performance?
What are the key trends and dynamics?
Which regulations that will impact the industry?
Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?
Where will most developments take place in the long term?
Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?
What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain AI market growth worldwide?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Blockchain AI Market Methodology & Sources
1.1. Blockchain AI Market Definition
1.2. Blockchain AI Market Research Scope
1.3. Blockchain AI Market Methodology
1.4. Blockchain AI Market Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028
Chapter 3. Blockchain AI Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Blockchain AI Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Blockchain AI Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Blockchain AI Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 8. Blockchain AI Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 9. Blockchain AI Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
