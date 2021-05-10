Big Data in Healthcare Market Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The global Big Data in Healthcare Market is forecasted to be worth USD 78.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyze and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Wuhan Run He De Kang (RHDK) and Bianjie partnered to implement a blockchain technology-enabled “Epidemic Early Warning System” to help fight against the Covid-19 virus. Wuhan RHDK is a healthcare-focused Big Data firm established in 2017 to focus on creating advanced medical healthcare and safety risk management system.

The software segment held the largest share due to the growing need for analysis of electronic patient data, which is increasing at a rapid pace. By leveraging the appropriate software tools, big data is propelling the movement toward value-based healthcare, which is opening the door to innovative advancements while reducing the costs.

Uptime is very crucial in the healthcare industry, and they cannot afford to have the system go down, which will propel the demand for the on-premises segment. On-premises storage does not require a wireless internet connection to collect medical data, which makes it less risky.

Predictive analytics helps in estimating the future outcome based on past patterns. This allows clinicians to stay a step ahead and make an informed choice on how to move forward. It is extremely useful in surgery, surgery, intensive care, or emergency care, where a patient’s life might depend on quick reaction time.

North America held the largest market share owing to a rise in advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT) and an increase in demand for analytical models for better service delivery and government policies. Technical advancement has made it easier to collect and analyze information, which is benefitting the healthcare industry in the region.

Key participants include Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Allscripts, DELL EMC, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cognizant, and Mckesson, among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) On-Premises Cloud

Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Predictive Analytics Descriptive Analytics Prescriptive Analytics Diagnostic Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Analytics Financial Analytics Operational Analytics

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals and Clinics Finance and Insurance Agents Research Organization



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

