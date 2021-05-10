Biological Wastewater Treatment Market Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027

The global biological wastewater treatment market is likely to reach value of USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Biological Wastewater Treatment market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Biological Wastewater Treatment industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a leading player in the management of critical water treatment solutions, announced that it had acquired Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company based in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition is expected to strengthen service capabilities of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio and the surrounding areas.

The aerobic segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Ability of the aerobic wastewater treatment process to handle large amounts of wastewater has driven use of this process in treating industrial wastewater.

The municipal segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Stringent discharge standards imposed by governments of developing economies on the release of wastewater are driving use of the biological wastewater treatment process among municipalities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for biological wastewater treatment during the forecast period. Rising initiatives by the regulatory bodies regarding water conservation and strict regulations on industrial wastewater release have resulted in growth of the market in the region.

Key market participants include Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc.

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Anaerobic

Aerobic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas)

Municipal

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

