Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

In September 2020, Accelerate Diagnostics declared the receiving of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel product improvements to the Accelerate Pheno® system to enhance effectiveness and increase the antibiotic sensitivity testing /antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) menu system for blood infections. Russia, India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are major contributing countries, where 76% of the rise in antibiotic/antimicrobial consumption has been estimated. A joint collaboration of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and the World Health Organization, GARDP supports R&D via public-private partnerships. It is expected that by the year 2023, the collaboration intends to develop up to four innovative treatments by improving current antibiotics and expediting new antibiotic drug entry.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/381

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, BioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Precise Automation, Roche Diagnostics, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing/ antibiotic susceptibility testing market on the basis of Component, Type, Application, Method, End-Users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Automated Laboratory Instruments Culture & Growth Media Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Antibacterial Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antiparasitic Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Antifungal Susceptibility/Sensitivity Testing Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Discovery & Development Clinical Diagnostics Epidemiology Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disk Diffusion Etest Method Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments Genotyping Method Agar Dilution

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Pharmaceutical Companies Diagnostic Centers Clinical Research Organizations Research Institutes



Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/381

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

Read more @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.