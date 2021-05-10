GERD Drugs and Devices Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

In November 2020, Sandoz Inc. announced it had shipped pantoprazole sodium to supply the hospitals for injection, 40 mg to Civica Rx. It is a part of a multiyear collaboration for the reduction in supply shortages with several other pipeline medicines. H2 blockers are a group of drugs that reduces the amount of acid produced by the cell lining of the stomach. They are also known as histamine H2-receptor antagonists but are also known as H2 blockers. They include ranitidine, cimetidine, nizatidine, and famotidine, among others. The MUSE or Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler is an extensive endoscopic device that incorporates the latest technological advancement for the delivery of patient-friendly option for Transoral Fundoplication, the procedure intended for the treatment of GERD.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global GERD Drugs and Devices industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global GERD Drugs and Devices sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & CO., Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global GERD Drugs and Devices Market on the basis of route of administration, drug type, device type, and region:

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oral Parenteral

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) H2 Receptor Antagonist Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPIs) Antacids

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) MUSE –Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler LINX Management System Stretta Therapy Bravo Reflux Testing System Digitrapper reflux testing system Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global GERD Drugs and Devices Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global GERD Drugs and Devices market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the GERD Drugs and Devices market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global GERD Drugs and Devices market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

