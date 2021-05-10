Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

In November 2019, DePuy Synthes Companies launched the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System. The newly launched system by the company is expected to help in the surgical treatment of conditions in the neck and upper back. The system includes a set of implants and instruments which can be used for the stabilization of the spine in patients undergoing Posterior Cervical Fusion Surgery. The thoracolumbar devices segment held the largest market share of 45.3% in 2019. The rising aging population and their increasing demand for spinal care are expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar devices. Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The risks associated with open surgeries are contributing to the growing adoption of the Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery by Healthcare professionals.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Spinal Fusion Devices industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Spinal Fusion Devices sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Braun Melsungen, Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Orthofix International N.V., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Spinal Fusion Devices Market on the basis of Product, Surgery, End User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cervical Fixation Devices Thoracolumbar Devices Interbody Fusion Devices Biologics

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Open Spine Surgery

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Specialty Clinics Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Spinal Fusion Devices Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Spinal Fusion Devices market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Spinal Fusion Devices market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Spinal Fusion Devices market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

