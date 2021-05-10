Beacon Technology Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Beacons are the small, wireless, low Bluetooth energy transmitters that are used to send signals to other smart devices nearby, making the interactions more accessible and accurate. The beacon technology is expected to show significant growth in upcoming years due to the rapid expansion of Industries’ operational technology. The Global Beacon Technology Market was worth USD 2.10 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 35.15 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 44.1%.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, Estimote Inc. has implemented its technical expertise to create a new device named “Proof of Health”, specially designed to reduce the COVID-19 spread. The company has introduced a unique variety of wearables that can improve employees’ safety for those who need to be co-located in a workplace environment, while measures of social distance and physical isolation are in place.

Attributed to the increasing implementation of cloud-enabled low-energy Bluetooth networks, the high cost of network systems, and the complicated implementation & maintenance of such networks, the cloud segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

Leading to AltBeacon’s significant advantages, such as various vendor IDs and beacon codes, the AltBeacon segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

Due to the rising popularity of Wi-Fi due to its advantages such as interconnectivity, improved customer privacy, and enhanced proximity detection, the Wi-Fi segment accounts for the largest market in the beacon technology market over the forecasted period.

Due to its several advantages, such as improving customer experience by providing interactive guides, sharing multi-language information and tips, and special offers, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to the presence of supermarket giants such as Walmart, Kroger, and Tesco in this region, the North America region held the largest market throughout the forecast timeframe. Due to increasing government support to strengthen the retail business, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially.

Key participants include Apple Inc., Sensorberg GmbH, Gimbal, Inc., Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., KS Technologies, LLC, Radius Networks Inc., Kontakt.io, Swirl Networks, Inc., and Estimote Inc., among others.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eddystone

iBeacon

AltBeacon

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Ultrasound

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Real-estate

Aviation

Banking

Hotels

Retail

Education

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the Beacon Technology Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Beacon Technology Market?

What would be the impact of Beacon Technology Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Beacon Technology Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

