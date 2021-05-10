Automotive Telematics Market Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

The latest market intelligence study on the Automotive Telematics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research techniques to bring to light the growth rate of the Automotive Telematics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The stringent rules set by the government in association with property identification coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.

Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of growing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Automotive Telematics market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Automotive Telematics market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

