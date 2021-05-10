Building Information Modeling Services Market: Construction Projects in Emerging Nations to Facilitate Market Growth Finds Fact.MR

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Building Information Modeling Market

A recent market research report on the Building Information Modeling market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Building Information Modeling market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030)

Global Building Information Modeling Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global building information modeling market along with the historical data of 2013, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global building information modeling market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on the building information modeling market sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global building information modeling market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for building information modeling market. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of building information modeling providers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key competitors operating in the global building information modeling market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

“Thanks to the implementation of building information modeling in various verticals, many new product developments and computer models have been introduced. Development in the commercial sector, such as retail and office buildings, is leading the building information modeling market,” says the Fact.MR analyst

Global Building Information Modeling Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Type Application End User Region Software Building AEC North America Services Oil & Gas Contractors Latin America Civil Infrastructure Facility Managers Europe Industrial APAC MEA

Country-specific assessment on demand for information modeling market has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast assessment, and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous building information modeling software experts. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have also been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysi s, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global building information modeling market. Some of the major competitors operating in the global building information modeling market are Autodesk, Inc., Nemetschek Group, Bentley Systems, Trimble, Inc. and RIB Software SE.

Global Building Information Modeling Market: Research Methodology

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, Morningstar and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Comprehensive interviews have been conducted by our analysts, and the intelligence and insights obtained have been used for validating the information gained through secondary research. The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the building information modeling market.

For ascertaining the market size on the basis of value, revenues generated by leading players, coupled with their product offering capacities are taken into consideration which is backed by a proven & tested research approach, the report offered necessary information on the building information modeling market. Qualitative aspects gained from industry experts and opinion leaders have also been adhered to by the analysts while developing this insightful report on the global building information modeling market. Secondary research is leveraged for ascertaining the overall size of the building information modeling market.

A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the building information modeling market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various allied industries growth rate, such as construction, transportation and facility management. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the global building information modeling market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

