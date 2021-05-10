Wound Care Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period. A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Wound Care industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Wound Care sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Advanced Wound Care Products Advanced Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Silicone Dressings Non Silicone Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Collagen Dressings Hydrofiber Dressings Wound Contact Layers Antimicrobial Dressings Superabsorbent Dressings Wound Therapy Devices Pressure Relief Devices Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Conventional NPWT Systems Disposable NPWT Systems Accessories Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment Electrical Stimulation Devices Other Therapy Devices Active Wound Care Products Biological Skin Substitutes Human Donor Tissue-derived Products Acellular Animal-derived Products Biosynthetic Products Topical Agents



Surgical Wound Care Products Sutures Staplers Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues Fibrin-based Sealants Collagen-based Sealants Synthetic Adhesives Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products Medical Tapes Dressings Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Inpatient Settings Outpatient Settings Long-term Care Facilities Home Care Settings



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Wound Care Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Wound Care market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Wound Care market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Wound Care market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

