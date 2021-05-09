EHealth Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

Remote monitoring services is a telemedicine service increasingly being used for constant monitoring of patient’s condition and performance of control and preventive check-ups outside medical organizations. This type of care is made possible by the application of a mobile device that measures vital signs. Hospitals held the largest share in the eHealth market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global EHealth industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global EHealth sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) eHealth Solutions Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS) Pharmacy Information Systems Medical Apps Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Personal Health Record & Patient Portals Chronic Care Management Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems Telehealth Solutions Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Radiology Information Systems (RIS) E-Prescribing Solutions Cardiovascular Information Systems Other Specialty Information Management Systems eHealth Services Remote Monitoring Services Diagnosis & Consultation Services Database Management Services Treatment Services Healthcare System Strengthening Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Healthcare Consumers Healthcare Providers Hospitals Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global EHealth Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global EHealth market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the EHealth market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global EHealth market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

