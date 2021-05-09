Functional Flour Market Prominent Players Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Functional Flour Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues and key prospect. The insights and analytics on the Functional Flour Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Initiatives by governments and associations across the globe in the directions of promoting consumption of functional flour is complementing the market growth. Rising instances of malnutrition or nutrition deficit across both developed as well as developing economies are fuelling such initiatives of promoting consumption of enriched flours, working in favor for growth of functional flour market. For instance, various associations of millers in the Caribbean and Latin America had a crucial role in pushing flour fortification across the key countries.

Another program by the ‘Flour Fortification Initiative’ enabled wide-spread implementation fortification across multiple countries in the Middle Eastern, North African, and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, leading players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, are joining such initiatives to further extend their support in the same. Awareness created by such initiatives is translating into broader acceptance of enriched flours, thereby fuelling growth of functional flour market. In addition, business developments, technological advances, flourishing trade, and effective marketing in the support of floor fortification are also boosting ROI benefits of manufacturers in the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Paradigm Shift to Healthy Foods Creates Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

Rising incidences of gluten intolerance are also inducing shift to non-wheat based and enriched flours, thereby influencing growth of functional flour market. Moreover, increasing consumer propensity for ready-to-eat bakery foods that are available in multigrain variants is also creating favorable grounds for the functional flour market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Functional Flour Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Functional Flour Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Functional Flour Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Functional Flour Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

