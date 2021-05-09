Rise In High-throughput Screening Procedures To Boost Market For Microplate Washers

Microplate Washer Market: Drivers
With the growing healthcare infrastructure, there is an increase in the demand for microplate washers as they are required in life science industries, pharmaceutical industries, in-vitro diagnostic industries, etc. The low cost of microplate washers and the expansion of these industries are among factors expected to drive the microplate washers market during the forecast period.
Moreover, a consistent increase in the need for high-throughput screening and growing in vitro and other diagnostic-related research is also expected to boost the microplate washers market.
Lack of popularity and traditional practices for washing microplates are also likely to hamper the growth of the microplate washers market during the forecast period.
Microplate Washer Market: Segmentation
The global microplate washers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, well size, modality, applications, end users and geography.
Based on product type, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- Hand-held microplate washers
- Semi-automated microplate washers
- Fully automated microplate washers
Based on well size, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- 45
- 96
- 384
- 1,536
Based on modality, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- Strip washers
- Full-plate washers
- Combination washer-dispensers
Based on application, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- Magnetic bead washing
- Vacuum filtration
- ELISA
- Cell array washing
- Others
Based on end users, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- Research Laboratories
- Diagnostic Centres
- Clinics
Based on geography, the global microplate washers market is segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- APEJ
- Middle East & Africa
Important doubts related to the Microplate Washer Market clarified in the report:
- Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
- Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
- Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Microplate Washer Market: Key Players
Some of the major participants operating in the microplate washers market are BD; BioRad; Tecan; Millipore; R&D Systems; EuroImmun; Thermo Scientific; Bioclone Inc.; Abcam; Biotek; Titertek-Berthold; BioTek Instruments, Inc.; Avantor, Inc.; Molecular Devices LLC; Calbiotech, Inc.; DRG International, Inc. and Hudson Robotics, Inc.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
