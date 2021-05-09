Demand For Industrial Firefighting Hose Market Is Growing At Significant Rate And North America Dominate Global Market

Innovative Firefighting Hose Designs to Enhance Maneuverability and Save Lives

The efficacy of firefighting equipment lies in its ability to not only exterminate the fire but also how quickly and adeptly responders approach fire scenes

Traditionally the self-contained breathing units that firefighters carried with them were voluminous and bulky. Firefighting hose innovations have led to the development of state-of-the-art technology that can give fire fighters an unlimited supply of air by running an airline from the supply truck directly through the firefighting hose.

The growing industrialization and need for safety equipment is the driving factor for the firefighting hose market across the globe. The consumer awareness for the fire safety and techniques promotes the use of firefighting hose.

Growing Awareness among Consumers Likely to Boost Firefighting Hose Market

The growing demand for firefighting hose from municipality department, forestry department and industrial application is likely to contribute to the growth of the global firefighting hose market.

The government provides subsidy on firefighting equipment to increase the adoption of firefighting safety measures at different industrial workstation.

Also, some authorities and local government impose stringent regulations to take fire safety measures in industrial and commercial facilities, which is likely to boost the growth of firefighting hose market.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Manufacturers are promoting Firefighting hose in the Global Market

Some of the key players in the firefighting hose market are KFH Industries Company, Hydroflex Pipe (P) Ltd., Rawhide Fire Hose LLC, Sanexen Environmental Services Inc., NORTH AMERICAN FIRE HOSE CORPORATION, and other players in the global market.

