Urban Air Mobility Market Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2028

In June 2019, Airbus, Group ADP, and the RATP Group, along with the Paris Ile-de-France region and the French civil aviation authority (DGAC), have announced the launch of a feasibility study to demonstrate an urban system of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The pilot-based operation makes it easier for the market players to manufacture VTOL aircraft and aid them in getting rid of a massive amount of expenses in the autonomous R&D. This type of operation is safer and also implies a lesser amount of research and development costs.

Airbus A3, AIRSPACEX, Aurora Flight Sciences (A Boeing Company), CityAirbus (Airbus Helicopters), Carter Aviation, Bartini, Passenger Drone, Lilium Aviation, Volocopter, and Vimana, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Urban Air Mobility Market on the basis of operations, component, range, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Infrastructure Charging Stations Vertiports Traffic Management Platform Air Taxis Air Shuttles Air Metros Last-Mile Delivery Air Ambulance Personal Aerial Vehicle Cargo Aerial Vehicle Operations Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Piloted Autonomous Hybrid Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030) Intercity Intracity



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



