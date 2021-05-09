Fertility Tourism Market 2018 – Business Development, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Size and Forecast To 2028

Increasing research & developmental activities and technological advancement, are the main factors which lead to the introduction of various treatments for the issues related to infertility. Increasing incidence of fertility disorders such as ejaculative disorders, hormonal imbalance etc. can be a driver of the fertility tourism market. Cancer can also be a cause of infertility and can lead to increasing fertility tourism. Increasing health awareness leading to the rising diagnosis of fertility disorders drives the Fertility Tourism market.

Fertility Tourism is a practice of moving or traveling to some other country for the treatment of fertility disorder. Fertility tourism can be called as medical tourism or reproductive tourism and there can be various reasons for fertility tourism. Non-availability of any treatment procedure in the home country can be a major reason for fertility tourism.

High intake of certain medicines, such as anabolic steroids, sulfasalazine etc. can increase the occurrence of fertility disease, hence can drive the fertility tourism market. High disposable income and healthcare expenditure, are expected to increase the growth of fertility tourism market. Excess alcohol consumption can lead to infertility, which can contribute towards the growth of fertility tourism market. Ovulation disorders are the most common disorders, which can increase the growth of fertility tourism market.

After reading the Fertility Tourism Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Fertility Tourism Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2020 – 2030

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Fertility Tourism Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global Fertility Tourism market can be studied by several key regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa. Many people especially Europeans prefer to go to North America for the purpose of fertility tourism as the U.S has a higher success rate of infertility treatment procedures. Also, because of the presence of liberal regulations, North America is mostly preferred for fertility tourism.

Mexico has become a popular place for fertility tourism, because of the presence of liberal policies associated with in-vitro fertilization treatment. Israel is the leading place for fertility tourism. India and other Asian countries are also leading places for some of the infertility treatments.

Fertility Tourism Market: Key Players

There are many companies which provide fertility tourism facilities for the performance of various infertility treatment procedures. Some of the companies providing fertility tourism facility are Renew FertilityCare, Global Egg Donors, Medical Tourism Corporation, Med Journeys, Visit and Care, Med Journeys, Medical Tourism Corporation, Smart Choice Medical Travel etc.

Some important questions that the Fertility Tourism Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Fertility Tourism Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Fertility Tourism Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

