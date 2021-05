Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

In August 2019, L3Harris Technologies launched an innovative medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle for security operations in space-constrained environments and urban areas. Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned ground vehicle market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Remotely Operated Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wheeled Tracked Legged Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Payloads Navigation System Controller System Power System Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Medium Small

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Military Law Enforcement



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Other significant aspects determining the global market remuneration over the projected timeline:

The global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report elaborates on the diverse product range, as well as the scope of product application of this particular business vertical.

The report also encompasses other vital information associated with the global market, for instance, market share, production growth rate, net profit, and application segments.

The key factors like market concentration rate, raw material processing rate, current price trends, and estimated growth prospects of the industry have also been evaluated in this report.

The report draws a precise inference of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market, giving details about the marketing approach of the leading companies, their market positions, and marketing channel development.

Additionally, the report encapsulates information related to the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in this industry, and briefs about the manufacturing cost structure.

