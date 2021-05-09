Botanical Infusions Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Present-day innovation across the beverage industry revolves around wellbeing and health, as the broader idea of “lighter enjoyment” and sugar reformulation remain dominating across new product development. Globally, manufacturers are drumming into the rising consumer demand for enjoyable alcoholic and soft drinks. Beverages are given a clear and clean label makeover as pacesetters continue to dump sugar and reformulate with all-natural alternatives. Whether its botanical infusions, shaking up sparkling water, packing in plant-based proteins, the non-alcoholic category, spicing up soft drinks or factoring in fiber with the likes of on-trend flavors like coconut and ginger, is teeming with product developments. These include innovations from the key players for botanical infusions market like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo to more independent, artisan manufacturers and retail own-brands, to foresee outstanding market growth avenues throughout the forecast period.

After reading the Botanical Infusions market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Botanical Infusions market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Botanical Infusions market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Botanical Infusions market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Botanical Infusions market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Botanical Infusions market player.

Global Botanical Infusions Market Segmentation

Botanical infusions includes the following segments:

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of ingredient type as:

Tea & Coffee

Functional Ingredients

Essential Oils

Cocoa & Vanilla

Fruits & Vegetables

Personal Care & Cosmetics Ingredients

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of nature as:

Organic

Conventional

The global botanical infusions market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Other End Uses

Global Botanical Infusions Market Regional Overview

The global market for botanical infusions witnessed fast growth in the last few years. Increasing geriatric population in developed countries such as the U.S. and Japan has led to significant expenditure on healthcare services. As a preventive health measure, the geriatric population is inclined towards using alternative medicines due to little or no side-effects. Botanical infusions are preferred by the aging population, thereby driving botanical infusions market growth. In 2014, according to a population survey in the U.S., about 65.2 million people have reached 65 years of age and, botanicals infusions are becoming one of the most popular natural beverages choices among the aged population, which is expected to lead to a surge in the growth of the botanical infusions market during the forecast period. This offers lucrative opportunities to botanical infusions manufacturers to offer botanical extracts based products in the personal healthcare segment..

Global Botanical Infusions Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the botanical infusions market are:

Amway Corporation

Blackmores Limited

Naturex SA

Nutraceutical International Corporation

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International

Dabur India Limited

Integria Healthcare Pty Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Bio – Botanica, Inc.

Other Players

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Botanical Infusions market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Botanical Infusions market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Botanical Infusions market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Botanical Infusions market?

What opportunities are available for the Botanical Infusions market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Botanical Infusions market?

