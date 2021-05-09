Specialty Ingredients Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018-2028

The global specialty ingredients market is anticipated to witness a hike, owing to the rising population of health-conscious consumers and their changing food preferences. Specialty ingredients are used to provide unique texture, colour, flavour, functionality, and nutrients to processed food or cooked food products. Specialty ingredients are preferred these days due to their unique features and properties, such as nutritional enhancement, colouring, emulsification, improving the stability and shelf life, and preservation. Owing to their versatile nature and a wide range of applications, the specialty ingredients market is increasing at a swift rate. The processed food industry is rising at a rapid rate, and as a result, a substantial growth in the demand for specialty ingredients is also being witnessed in the market. Increasing health awareness, increasing per capita disposable income, and the augmented demand for personal care products are the major growth drivers for the specialty ingredients market. The concentration of consumers is focused on natural products these days, which is creating opportunities for natural specialty ingredients. The demand for natural specialty ingredients is increasing, owing to the consumer shift from synthetic to natural products, which is a contributing factor in driving the growth of the specialty ingredients market.

Specialty Ingredients Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global specialty ingredients market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global specialty ingredients market has been segmented as:

Antioxidants

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Flavours

Minerals

Preservatives

Vitamins

On the basis of end use, the global specialty ingredients market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages Bakery Confectionery Beverages Dietary Supplements Convenience Foods Dairy & Frozen Foods Functional Foods Meat Products

Personal Care

Nutrition and Health Nutraceutical Ingredients Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients



On the basis of distribution channel, the global diabetic food market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Online Retailers



Global Specialty Ingredients Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the global specialty ingredients market are Evonik, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PPG Industries, KF Specialty Ingredients, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Specialty Commodities Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Prinova Group, LLC, Naturex, Kerry Group Plc, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc., Frutarom, Woodland Foods Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, AmTech Ingredients LLC, Roquette Frères S.A., Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Limited, and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Opportunities for Specialty Ingredients Market Participants

In the present scenario, the specialty ingredients market is witnessing a boost, owing to the increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of these specialty ingredients in their diets. The specialty ingredients market is also influenced by the growth of the processed food industry, due to a wide range of applications of specialty ingredients in various processed food products. Recent trends show that, innovations driven by evolving consumer and market needs have fuelled the demand for personal care products, and consequently increased the demand for specialty ingredients in the market. Owing to consumer shift from synthetic to natural ingredient-based products, there is a vast opportunity for the supply side participants of the specialty ingredients market to capitalize on this trend and introduce products in the natural specialty ingredients segment. Due to the increased awareness about the availability of these ingredients and products based on specialty ingredients, the North American market has the largest share in the specialty ingredients market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

